Central Arkansas Player of the Week 9-27-21: Dede Johnson, Searcy Lions Running Back

Conference play is underway across the state.

We had some big-time performances in high school football last Thursday and Friday night.

One of the biggest games came from the Searcy Lions.

Running Back Dede Johnson went off against Sheridan.

The junior rushed the ball 24 times for 305 yards.

That’s a great night alone but Johnson found the end zone six times! 24 carries six scores. That’s a touchdown run every four carries.

Searcy’s Dede Johnson is our Fearless Friday high school football Player of the Week.