Our Fearless Friday Player of the Week is Achillies Ringo from Mills.

The Mills Comets clinched the two seed in the 5A Central with a big win over Vilonia last week.

Quarterback Achillies Ringo came up big for Mills. He completed 20 of 30 passes for 319 yards.

He also rushed for 72 yards and was responsible for three scores.

Achillies Ringo is our Fearless Friday Player of the Week.