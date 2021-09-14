Central Arkansas Player of the Week: Cabot’s Braden Jay

Every Monday we name the Fearless Friday Player of the Week. Nine times out of ten, it’s an easy choice.

This week we had a lot of great performances.

For example, CAC’s Tyler Williams. He went off against Carlisle. Williams rushed for 257 yards and five touchdowns in CAC’s 55-46 victory. It was the Mustangs’ first win of the season.

Not to be outdone… Greenbrier’s quarterback also put on a show. Cooper Wilcox completed 14 of 23 passes for 277 yards and four touchdowns. But Wilcox wasn’t done. He ran the ball 15 times for 109 more yards and three more touchdowns. How about seven total touchdowns in Greenbrier’s 55-47 victory over Arkadelphia?

The Panthers improved to 3-0.

Great game, but our Central Arkansas Player of the Week goes to Cabot’s Braden Jay. The receiver was huge against El Dorado. Jay caught eight passes for 226 yards and four touchdowns.

He also ran the ball three times for 43 more yards. But wait, there’s more.

Jay entered the game on defense for the last play and knocked down El Dorado’s Hail Mary to seal the 41-35 victory for Cabot. The Panthers are 3-0 as they enter conference play.