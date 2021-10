There are only two more weeks left in the high school football regular season.

We have some huge games this week.

We had some big ones last Friday night.

One of those games had the Benton Panthers come back from a fourth-quarter deficit to beat Greenwood.

Running Back Casey Johnson scored the winning touchdown.

Johnson finished with 138 yards rushing and four touchdowns in Benton’s 41-40 win.

Casey Johnson is this week’s Fearless Friday Player of the Week.