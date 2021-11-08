Central Arkansas Player of the Week: Cooper Wilcox, Greenbrier Panthers Quarterback

It’s playoff time for high school football teams.

It all gets started Thursday night with Parkview hosting Searcy.

Week 10 gave us a lot of important games. One of them was the Faulkner County Judges’ Cup.

Vilonia and Greenbrier were both undefeated, but it was Greenbrier that won the cup, the conference title, and the number one seed.

Quarterback Cooper Wilcox came up huge for the Panthers. He threw for 214 yards and three touchdowns and added 72 yards rushing and another score.

Cooper Wilcox is the Fearless Friday Player of the Week.