Our Fearless Friday Player of the Week is Courtney Crutchfield from Pine Bluff.

Crutchfield only touched the ball three times last week, but all three touches were big.

The touchdowns went for 61 yards and 23 yards.

On defense Crutchfield picked off a pass and took it 40 yards to the house.

