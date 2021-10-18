Central Arkansas Player of the Week: Jaishon Davis, Arkadelphia Badgers Running Back

It was another great week of high school football here in Arkansas but there can be only one victor for our Fearless Friday Player of the Week.

The honor goes to Arkadelphia Running Back Jaishon Davis.

Davis ran for 183 yards on 17 carries against Harmony Grove.

That’s averaging over a first down a run. He also punched in three touchdowns in the first half!!

The Cardinals just couldn’t stop him.

Davis’ monster performance led the Badgers to a 42-19 win on the road.

Congrats to Davis. Well deserved.