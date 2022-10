Our Fearless Friday Player of the Week is Kel Busby from Pulaski Academy.

Busby put on a show in his first time starting against crosstown rival, Little Rock Christian.

Busby totaled six touchdowns, four on the ground and two in the air, and throwing for one yard shy of 300 yards while running over 100 yards, leading the Bruins to a 49-26 win.

Kel Busby is our Fearless Friday Player of the Week.