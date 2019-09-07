Skip to content
KLRT - FOX16.com
Little Rock
76°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
National News
Politics
Good Day
Traffic
Victory Over Violence
Crime Tracker
Arkansas Crime Watch
Entertainment
The Mel Robbins Show
Top Stories
Operation Summer Sweep, 6 registered sex offenders arrested
Top Stories
Fox16 News at 9: Sept. 6
Man with history of stalking women arrested in Faulkner Co.
Sneak Peek: Saracen Casino Annex nears completion
‘Shifting Back into Society’
Weather
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Forecast
Almanac
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Closings and Delays
Alerts
Your Weather Photos
Sports
Local Sports
Fearless Friday
Fearless 40
The Big Game
Silver Star Nation
NFL
MLB
Top Stories
Williams goes for No. 24 again vs Andreescu in US Open final
Top Stories
Indians use 4-run 11th to top Twins 6-2, cut lead to 5½
Top Stories
Rays pitchers combine on 2-hitter in 5-0 win over Blue Jays
Mexico routs US 3-0 to maintain soccer dominance
A’s beat Tigers 7-3 in game resumed nearly 4 months later
LEADING OFF: Verlander returns to mound after no-hitter
Keep On Amazing
AR Careers
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Retail Pros
Real Estate Pros
Automotive Pros
Contests
Community
Family Health
Yoga Warriors
Stop Bullying
Gas Tracker
Your Events
No Text Zone
Job Alerts
Horoscopes
Terrell Talk
AR Scholarship Lottery
FOX16 Showcase
About Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
Sales and Marketing
Work for Us
The CW Arkansas
Search
Search
Search
Alma vs. Van Buren
Fearless Friday NWA
Posted:
Sep 7, 2019 / 02:27 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Sep 7, 2019 / 02:27 AM CDT
The Van Buren Pointers defeat the Alma Airedales with a score of 53-21.