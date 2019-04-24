Fayetteville High School Hires Former Arkansas QB Casey Dick

By Otis Kirk

After one season at Van Buren, Casey Dick is leaving to become head coach at Fayetteville High School..

Dick, a former Arkansas quarterback, led the Pointers to a 4-8 record and 3-4 in the conference. The record is misleading in that Van Buren had fallen on some hard times prior to Dick’s arrival. They were 0-10 in 2017.

He led the Pointers to the playoffs for the first time since 2011. Van Buren hasn’t had a winning record since going 7-5 in 2010.

Dick led the Pointers to a victory over Alma 48-33 on Aug. 28 to open the season. They also beat both Rogers schools.

He lettered four years as quarterback at Arkansas from 2005-08. He signed with the Razorbacks from Allen (Texas) High School.

Prior to coming to Van Buren, Dick was an offensive coordinator at Bentonville West for two years. He also has coached at Byron Nelson High School in Texas, Rogers Lakeside Junior High and Bentonville High School.

At Fayetteville, he will replace Billy Dawson who resigned after two years to enter private business.