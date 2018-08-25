Fearless Friday Northwest AR Player of the Week: Garrett Vaughan, Springdale Video

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Springdale Running Back Garrett Vaughan is our Northwest Arkansas Player of the Week for the week of Aug. 24.

Vaughan rushed for 210 yards and five touchdowns in the Bulldogs' win over Joe T. Robinson Thursday night.

Vaughan carried the ball 29 times in the 48-28 win.