Skip to content
KLRT - FOX16.com
Little Rock
50°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Video Center
National News
Politics
Good Day
Traffic
Victory Over Violence
Crime Tracker
Investigates
Arkansas Crime Watch
Entertainment
Pass or Fail
Coronavirus
Meet the Team
Newsfeed Now
Top Stories
Fearless Friday Statewide recap show
Live
Benton police serve arrest warrant for Benton officer in possible domestic violence case
Pope County EMS concerned for future
Video
4-wheeler stolen from 94-year-old man in Hot Springs
Video
Arkansas Storm Team
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Forecast
Almanac
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Closings and Delays
Alerts
Your Weather Photos
Weather Headlines
Weather Knowledge
Sports
Local Sports
Fearless Friday
Wolves Den Report
Silver Star Nation
NFL
The Big Game
NFL Draft
MLB
Big Race – Daytona
Top Stories
Morton merely mortal for Rays, question becomes what’s next
Top Stories
October Red: Dodgers’ Turner again delivers with bat, glove
Buehler leads Dodgers over Rays 6-2 for 2-1 Series lead
Mertz, No. 14 Wisconsin rout Illinois 45-7 in Big Ten opener
Thomas has a fast start for a 65 and a 1-shot lead at Zozo
Keep On Amazing
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Retail Pros
Real Estate Pros
Legal Pros
Business IT & Phone Support Pros
Automotive Pros
Contests
The CW Arkansas
Community
Family Health
Yoga Warriors 2020 postponed
Black History Month
TV Schedule
Gas Tracker
Your Events
No Text Zone
Terrell Talk
AR Scholarship Lottery
Horoscopes
FOX16 Showcase
Arkansas Farm Talk
Senior Graduation Send-Off
Recovery Clinic
RAAD: Rise Above Alcohol & Drugs
Senior Sports Send-Off
Senior Send-Off Yearbook
Drive On Arkansas
Job Alert
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
North Little Rock vs. Fort Smith Northside
Fearless Friday NWA
Posted:
Oct 23, 2020 / 11:14 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Oct 23, 2020 / 11:14 PM CDT
North Little Rock wins 45-7
Trending Stories
Walmart to expand store hours in November
Pine Bluff father celebrates son’s birthday who was shot and killed three years ago; murder remains unsolved
Video
Sheridan school teacher arrested, charged with possession of child pornography
Arkansas Storm Team
Magazine vs. Yellville-Summit
Video