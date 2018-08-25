Fearless Friday Play of the Week

Fearless Friday Play of the Week: Hudson Henry with Pulaski Academy

Posted: Aug 25, 2018 01:57 AM CDT

Updated: Aug 25, 2018 01:57 AM CDT

Hudson Henry with Pulaski Academy gets Week 0's Play of the week. 

Pulaski Academy defeated Springdale Har-Ber with a score of 50-14.

