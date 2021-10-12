Fearless Friday Team Rankings: 10-12-21

There’s a shakeup in the high school football overall rankings this week.

You can thank the Conway Wampus Cats for that.

We start with Fort Smith Northside at number ten. The Grizzlies will host those Wampus Cats Friday night.

Benton is nine. The Panthers have won five in a row.

Fayetteville is eight.

North Little Rock is seven. The Charging Wildcats host Catholic next.

Pulaski Academy is up to six. The Bruins go to Maumelle Friday night.

Cabot falls to five after losing to Conway.

Lake Hamilton moves up to four. The Wolves are the only 6-0 team in the top ten.

Bentonville moves up to three. The Tigers play at Fayetteville next.

Conway moves up to number two.

That leaves Bryant at number one. The Hornets host Southwest Friday night.