Fearless Friday Team Rankings: 10-19-21

It’s almost hard to believe, but there are just 3 weeks left in the high school football regular season, so let’s take a gander at the top teams statewide heading into week 8.

At number one we have Bryant. The Hornets still are the cream of the crop in the state after the 48-7 win over Southwest.

Conway staying at number two after their 23-21 win over Northside in the Northwest part of the state.

In at number 3, Lake Hamilton.

Cabot is number 4.

The number 5 slot goes to North Little Rock.

Number six is Fayetteville.

Then it’s Pulaski Academy sitting at number eight.

Bentonville is number nine.

At number 10, it’s Fort Smith Northside.