Fearless Friday Team Rankings: 10-5-21

Week 6 of Arkansas high school football action kicks off Friday night.

In the latest overall rankings, Fort Smith Northside is at number 10. The Grizzlies will play at Little Rock Catholic.

Benton is back on the list at number nine. The Panthers host Parkview Friday night.

Fayetteville and Pulaski Academy are tied for seventh. The Bruins play at White Hall.

North Little Rock drops to six after losing to Conway.

Lake Hamilton is five. The Wolves will host Russellville.

Bentonville moves up to four.

Conway is up one spot to three. Conway hosts number two Cabot on Friday night. Fox16’s Troy Lynch will be at that game.

And, Bryant remains number one. The Hornets play at Little Rock Central.