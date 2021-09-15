We have a shakeup in this week’s Fearless Friday rankings.
Three of the top ten teams lost last week.
We start with number ten Greenwood. The Bulldogs were knocked off by Fort Smith Northside last Friday night.
Little Rock Christian is nine. The Warriors got a big road win over Magnolia.
Northside checks in at eight. The Grizzlies are 2-0.
Lake Hamilton moves up to number seven.
Pulaski Academy drops to six after losing to Lipscomb Academy.
Now to the top five.
Bentonville moves up three spots.
Conway is four. The Wampus Cats are 2-1.
North Little Rock is number three. The Charging Wildcats are moving up after two good wins.
Cabot stays at two. The Panthers had a close win against El Dorado.
And Bryant remains number one. The Hornets play at Longview, Texas Friday night.
Fearless Friday Team Rankings: 9-14-21
