Fearless Friday Team Rankings: 9-21-21

Conference play begins this week for high school football teams.

We kick things off Thursday night on KARZ with our Fearless Live Game of the Week, Greenwood at Parkview.

Let’s check out the latest rankings.

We start with Little Rock Christian Academy at ten.

The Warriors host Maumelle Friday night.

Bentonville is nine.

Two of the best in 6A are tied for seventh. Greenwood and Lake Hamilton. Lake Hamilton is 3-0 after rolling in non-conference.

Fayetteville is six. The Purple Dogs are 1-2 after a very tough non-conference schedule.

Pulaski Academy is five. The Bruins are trying to bounce back after losing to an out-of-state team.

Conway is four. The Wampus Cats host Southwest.

North Little Rock is three. The Charging Wildcats play Central.

Cabot is two. The Panthers play at Catholic.

And Bryant, the fourth straight team from the 7A central, remains number one.

The Hornets just tasted defeat for the first time in 32 games, losing to Longview, Texas.

Bryant plays at Fort Smith Northside.