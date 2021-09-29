Fearless Friday Team Rankings: 9-28-21

The second week of conference play begins Thursday night at seven on KARZ.

In our Fearless Live Game of the Week, Stuttgart, ranked number four in 4A, hosts Heber Springs.

In this week’s overall rankings, Fort Smith Northside is ten.

Little Rock Christian moves up to nine. The Warriors host White Hall Friday.

Fayetteville falls to eight.

Pulaski Academy is seven. The Bruins head to Texas to play Liberty Christian.

Bentonville is six.

In the top five, Lake Hamilton is 4-0 and moving up the rankings.

Conway is four. The Wampus Cats play at number three North Little Rock Friday night.

That’s one of the best games of the week.

Cabot is two. The Panthers host Southwest.

And the Bryant Hornets remain number one. Bryant hosts Little Rock Catholic this week.