Fearless Friday to televise featured high school football games

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – High school football just got better! Fearless Friday, KARZ 42 & The CW Arkansas are teaming up to bring you the “Fearless Game of the Week.” We’ll be broadcasting some of the strongest high school football programs in Arkansas. Lanny Beavers & Bob White will bring you all of the action from the booth while FOX 16’s Wess Moore and Ben Creighton do the sideline reports.

Televised Games:

Thursday, August 29 – Springdale Har-Ber vs. Pulaski Academy

Thursday, September 5 – Lakeside vs. Lake Hamilton

Thursday, September 12 – Wynne vs. Arkadelphia

Thursday, September 19 – Sheridan vs. White Hall

Thursday, September 26 – Hot Springs vs. McClellan

Don’t miss a moment of the hard-hitting action as these teams face off! It all kicks off on August 29th with the Thursday night broadcast on KARZ Ch. 42 starting at 7 p.m. and continuing every Thursday for 5 straight weeks.

On Friday’s you can catch the replay of that game on The CW Arkansas Ch. 34 at 10 p.m. It’s some of the best high school football this state has to offer!

Don’t miss a play!

“The love for high school football in Arkansas continues to grow. Fans can’t get enough high school football. I’m always asked, why don’t you guys televise a game of the week? Well, we listened and now we’re delivering. College football and the NFL have big Thursday night games. Now high school football in our state will have a Thursday night game of the week. I can’t wait to get this going!” – Wess Moore, FOX 16 Sports Director and Fearless Friday show host.