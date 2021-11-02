Skip to content
KLRT - FOX16.com
Little Rock
48°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Coronavirus
Video Center
National News
Politics
Good Day
Traffic
Victory Over Violence
Crime Tracker
Investigates
Arkansas Crime Watch
Monday Night Mystery
Entertainment
BestReviews
Meet the Team
Regional News Partners
Top Stories
Facebook to shut down face-recognition system, delete data on more than 1 billion people
Investor calls dads 'losers' over paternity leave
Gov. Hutchinson expected to discuss latest COVID update, broadband expansion in weekly briefing
Live
Arkansas officials release interactive state House, Senate proposed district maps
Storm Team
Closings and Delays
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Forecast
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Alerts
Your Weather Photos
Weather Headlines
Weather Knowledge
Sports
Local Sports
Troy’s Terrific Travels
Fearless Friday
Fearless 40
Wolves Den Report
Silver Star Nation
Japan 2020
NFL
The Big Game
NFL Draft
MLB
Big Race – Daytona
Top Stories
Silver Star Nation Interactive: Cowboys get past Vikings without Dak, get set to welcome Broncos
Top Stories
AP source: Ga Southern nearing deal to hire Helton as coach
Police: Raiders’ Ruggs to face DUI case in Vegas fatal crash
The Latest: Braves’ Ehire Adrianza on paternity list
Column: Norman conquest long on promise, short on details
Keep On Amazing
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Retail Pros
Real Estate Pros
Legal Pros
Business IT & Phone Support Pros
Contests
The CW Arkansas
Community
Share the Road
Yoga Warriors
TV Schedule
Gas Tracker
Your Events
Terrell Talk
AR Scholarship Lottery
Horoscopes
FOX16 Showcase
Arkansas Farm Talk
Family Health
Breast Cancer Awareness
Job Alert
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Fearless Friday Underground: 11-2-21
Fearless Friday Underground
Posted:
Nov 2, 2021 / 11:30 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Nov 2, 2021 / 12:42 PM CDT
Trending Stories
Arkansas lottery officials say lucky player is holding on to a $410,000 ticket sold in El Dorado
Two dead after collision on Interstate 40 in Conway early Sunday
Jory Worthen pleads guilty to murder of Camden woman, 4-year-old son; will serve life sentence
Cabot police: Missing teens, adult have been safely located
Pulaski County, Little Rock school districts plan to restructure bonds to fund improvements
Video