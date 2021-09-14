Skip to content
KLRT - FOX16.com
Little Rock
90°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Coronavirus
Video Center
National News
Politics
Good Day
Traffic
Victory Over Violence
Crime Tracker
Investigates
Arkansas Crime Watch
Monday Night Mystery
Entertainment
BestReviews
Meet the Team
Newsfeed Now
Hunger Action Month
Top Stories
Gov. Hutchinson to hold COVID-19 update as active cases trend down
Live
Police: Man dies a week after Labor Day shooting in Little Rock
Florida mom reunited with daughter who was abducted in 2007
Little Rock police make arrest in connection to Monday deadly shooting, ID victim
Storm Team
Closings and Delays
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Forecast
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Alerts
Your Weather Photos
Weather Headlines
Weather Knowledge
Sports
Local Sports
Troy’s Terrific Travels
Fearless Friday
Fearless 40
Wolves Den Report
Silver Star Nation
Japan 2020
NFL
The Big Game
NFL Draft
MLB
Big Race – Daytona
Fishing with Big Sarge
Top Stories
AP source: Seattle Mariners to host 2023 MLB All-Star Game
Top Stories
Jacksonville State’s Hail Mary delivers latest FCS-FBS upset
Teams battle for playoff positioning in WNBA’s final week
Slugger Ryan Braun retires after 14-year career with Brewers
AP Source: Royals promote Moore to president, Picollo to GM
Keep On Amazing
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Retail Pros
Real Estate Pros
Legal Pros
Business IT & Phone Support Pros
Contests
The CW Arkansas
Community
Share the Road
Yoga Warriors
TV Schedule
Gas Tracker
Your Events
No Text Zone
Terrell Talk
AR Scholarship Lottery
Horoscopes
FOX16 Showcase
Arkansas Farm Talk
Recovery Clinic
RAAD: Rise Above Alcohol & Drugs
Drive On Arkansas
Family Health
Summer Eats and Treats
Job Alert
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Fearless Friday Underground: 9-14-21
Fearless Friday Underground
Posted:
Sep 14, 2021 / 12:05 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Sep 14, 2021 / 12:05 PM CDT
Hog Schedule Scorestream
Trending Stories
Vilonia commentator calls high school player ‘thug trash’, draws outrage from fans
Video
Arkansas hospital lets staff seek vaccine exemption, as long as they don’t use other meds tested on fetal cell lines
Video
Little Rock police make arrest in connection to Monday deadly shooting, ID victim
Interactive Radar
Two teens killed in collision in Cleveland County, man injured
Video