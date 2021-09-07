Fearless Friday Underground: 9-7-21

(NEXSTAR) - In the utopian city of the future, school, work and your local shops will all be less than 15 minutes away from your home. That home will be in an unidentified location in a city of five million that doesn't yet exist on any map.

The future city of Telosa is the brainchild of Jet.com founder Marc Lore, who later worked as an executive for Walmart. Lore envisions a completely new, sustainable city to be launched with roughly 1 million people by the end of the decade. According to the project website, the city would grow sustainably over the next 40 years to encompass 150,000 acres and house 5 million people.