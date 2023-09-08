Shiloh Christian’s Bo Williams put on a show last Friday night.
He ran the ball 46 times for 388 yards and six touchdowns.
Shiloh knocked off Little Rock Christian 43-22.
Bo Williams and his incredible performance is the Northwest Arkansas MVP.
by: Brandon Ringo
