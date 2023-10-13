The Northwest Arkansas MVP for Week Seven goes to Bentonville’s Carter Nye.
He only had to play one half against Rogers Heritage last week.
Completing 8 of 9 passes for 197 yards and four touchdowns, leading the Tigers to an 84-0 victory.
by: Brandon Ringo
