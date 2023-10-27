This week’s NWA MVP is Kane Archer from Greenwood
Last week against Russellville, Archer came up big again for Greenwood.
The sophomore threw for 195 yards and rushed for 185 yards. He accounted for seven touchdowns.
by: Ryan Turbeville
