Our Northwest Arkansas MVP for week 5 goes to Fayetteville Jaison Delamar.
Last week the junior wideout had 210 yards and five touchdowns in the Bulldog’s game against Bentonville West.
A two-sport athlete, he is a Diamond Hog commit.
by: Brandon Ringo
