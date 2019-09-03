Skip to content
Northwest Arkansas MVP:Jay Burns, Har-Ber
Fearless NWA MVP
Posted:
Sep 3, 2019 / 11:00 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Sep 3, 2019 / 11:00 AM CDT
Jay Burns from Har-Ber is the Northwest Arkansas MVP for Week 0.