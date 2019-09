Our player of the week honors goes to Bentonville West Quarterback Dalton McDonald for setting school records last week against Fort Smith Southside.

The junior threw for three touchdowns and rushed for another, racking up 312 total passing yards.

Two hundred seventy-eight of those yards came in the first half as were his three touchdowns. That’s a school record for Bentonville West.

Congratulations to Dalton McDonald, our Northwest Arkansas Player of the week.