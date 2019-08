LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Pea Ridge’s Samuel Beard is this week’s Northwest Arkansas MVP.

It’s always big when Pea Ridge and Prairie Grove get together, and last week was no different.

The Balckhawks got a big game from Samuel Beard.

He rushed for 220 yards on just 19 carries.

The running back also scored a big touchdown as Pea Ridge claimed a 39-29 victory.