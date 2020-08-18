Football Returns with Benefit Game with Arkadelphia and Lake Hamilton

PEARCY, Ark. — Football is back… for now. The first Arkansas high school benefit game of the season was on Monday and was a great scrimmage between 4A Arkadelphia and 6A Lake Hamilton.

There were 60 plays where teams took turns playing offensive, then they played two quarters. The Badgers came out on top 35-34 thanks to a missed PAT late in the scrimmage.

After the scrimmage Lake Hamilton athletic director Rick Waters said that he was pretty happy with how things went, but he wants fans to be even more socially distant in the future.

Fox 16’s Troy Lynch recapped the action.

