SEARCY, Ark. – The Harding Academy Wildcats are on the prowl for their first Class 4A title against a familiar foe in Rivercrest

The Wildcats pounced on Elkins last Friday in the Class 4A semifinals, 41-27, and have advanced, for the fifth consecutive year, into the state championship game.

After dominating in Class 3A with three state championships from 2019-2021, Harding Academy moved up to Class 4A in 2022.

In their first year in Class 4A, it was business as usual. The Wildcats won 12 straight games until meeting Malvern in the 4A Final, where they lost 64-39.

A year later and a year wiser, the Wildcats find themselves once again vying for a state title as an unbeaten team at 14-0 overall.

FOX 16’s Josh Berrian caught up with the team days before their bout with Rivercrest.

The Wildcats talked about their consistency of success, having to play Saturday without their starting running back, facing off against Rivercrest for the third time with a state championship on the line, and playing on the same day as the Harding Bisons as they compete for a division two national championship berth in Searcy.