HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — This year’s 6A state championships were nothing short of special. Nick Walters recaps the action from OZK Arena.

North Little Rock gets hot late to rally past rival Central 65-55 to capture their fifth title in eight years. Razorbacks target Kel’el Ware wins game MVP.

As for the girls, Fort Smith Northside hangs on to beat Fayetteville 52-51 in double overtime. Razorbacks signee Jersey Wolfenbarger heads to the Hill as a champion.