Marcus Miller, Warren Lumberjacks Defeat Batesville Southside 42-26

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - Warren pulled away from Batesville Southside to take a 42-26 victory at North Little Rock on Saturday. Warren is ranked No. 1 in Class 4A by Fearless Friday.

Warren's 3.5 star defensive tackle Marcus Miller finished with six tackles including two for loss in the win. Miller and wide receiver Treylon Burks have both committed to Arkansas. Miller is pleased with that.

"It feels real good," Miller said. "We have played pee wee with each other since the third grade. It will be better if we go to college with each other."

Did the heat have much of an impact on you today?

"I got a little tired," Miller said. "I had to go in on offense some to block. But I came through in the second half."

Is that a package you guys will use much of the season you doubling some at tight end?

"Yes sir, I will come in and block," Miller said. "Or we go heavy and I come in at tight end to block for Treylon when he goes to quarterback."

The obvious question is have you asked Coach Bo Hembree to let you catch a pass?

"We set one up last year for the playoffs," Miller said smiling. "Maybe we'll set one up this year."

How much did the one-point loss to Arkadelphia, 28-27, in the Class 4A state championship game give you guys motivation and the drive to get back this year and win it?

"Yes sir, we've been on a mission," Miller said. "We've been working hard."

How good can this Warren team be this season?

"We can get better," Miller said. "If we get better on offense we'll be tough to stop. Once it gets a little cooler I think both of us (Miller and Burks) will go both ways."

Miller talked about what he feels are his strengths on the field and what maybe he needs to work on the most at this point?

"I can get to the quarterback and I can stop the run," Miller said. "I can run the line. I need to get faster on my pass rush."

At Arkansas, Miller will play for John Chavis, John Scott and Steve Caldwell among others. What do you think about the coaches at Arkansas?

"They are good people," Miller said. "I have been talking to all of them nearly everyday. Coach (Chad) Morris treats you like his own son."

How do you think the Razorbacks will do this season?

"I mean I think Coach Morris will come in and turn things around," Morris said.

What went into your decision to choose Arkansas?

"They treated me like home," Miller said. "It's close to home. When I went up there they loved me."

Does it mean a little extra to stay home and represent the state playing for the Razorbacks?

"Yes sir," Miller said.

Miller and Burks will officially visit Arkansas on the Oct. 6 weekend when the Hogs host No. 1 Alabama.