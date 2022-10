The Bryant Hornets’ resume is stacked with accomplishments and trophies. With ten conference titles and four state championship trophies, the Hornets know what it takes to win.

But, this Friday they will be faced with their toughest opponent yet, the number two Cabot Panthers.

Bryant Head Coach Buck James said Cabot may be the hardest opponent they have played in all his years as Bryant’s head coach.

This must-watch matchup will take place Friday night at 7:00 p.m. at Hornet Stadium in Bryant.