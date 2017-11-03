Skip to content
KLRT - FOX16.com
Little Rock
92°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
National News
Politics
Good Day
Traffic
Victory Over Violence
Crime Tracker
Arkansas Crime Watch
Entertainment
Top Stories
CARTI opens bistro to help patients fighting cancer
Top Stories
How to develop a productive sleep routine
President Trump calls for death penalty for hate crimes
Woman seen dumping puppies at Maumelle park
North Little Rock Police looking for suspect wanted for questioning
Weather
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Forecast
Almanac
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Closings and Delays
Alerts
Your Weather Photos
Sports
Local Sports
Fearless Friday
Fearless 40
Silver Star Nation
Little League World Series
NFL
MLB
Top Stories
Browns coach Kitchens dismisses criticism by ex-assistant
Top Stories
10 things to know about the FIBA World Cup
Top Stories
NFL writer Don Banks dies at 56 after covering hall ceremony
Lightning sign Shattenkirk after buyout by Rangers
Pedro Martinez still baseball’s daddy years after retirement
Messi strains calf, will miss Barcelona’s US trip
Keep On Amazing
AR Careers
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Retail Pros
Real Estate Pros
Automotive Pros
Contests
Community
Family Health
Yoga Warriors
Stop Bullying
Gas Tracker
Your Events
No Text Zone
Horoscopes
Jobs
Terrell Talk
FOX16 Showcase
About Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
Sales and Marketing
Work for Us
The CW Arkansas
Search
Search
Search
Fearless Friday Play of the Week
Fearless Friday Play of the Week: Sylvan Hills
Week 10: Fearless Friday Play of the Week
Fearless Friday Play of the Week: West Memphis
Play of the Week: Pulaski Academy
Fearless Friday Play of the Week: Little Rock Christian’s Kendall Givens
More Fearless Friday Play of the Week Headlines
Week 6: Fearless Friday Play of the Week
Week 5 Play of the Week
Week 4 Play of the Week
Fearless Friday Play of the Week: White Hall
Fearless Friday Play of the Week
Fearless Friday’s Play of the Week: JA Fair’s Dewayne White
Fearless Friday Play of the Week: Hudson Henry with Pulaski Academy
Play of the Week for Nov. 17
Week 11: Play of the Week
Week 10: Play of the Week