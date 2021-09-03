Skip to content
KLRT - FOX16.com
Little Rock
89°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Coronavirus
Video Center
National News
Politics
Good Day
Traffic
Victory Over Violence
Crime Tracker
Investigates
Arkansas Crime Watch
Monday Night Mystery
Entertainment
BestReviews
Meet the Team
Newsfeed Now
Hunger Action Month
Top Stories
Can cloth masks really stop COVID-19 from spreading?
COVID-19 in Arkansas: ICU, ventilator use down on first day of holiday weekend
Body believed to be that of missing White River kayaker
9/11: Biden to visit all 3 memorial sites on 20th anniversary of attacks
Storm Team
Closings and Delays
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Forecast
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Alerts
Your Weather Photos
Weather Headlines
Weather Knowledge
Sports
Local Sports
Troy’s Terrific Travels
Fearless Friday
Fearless 40
Wolves Den Report
Silver Star Nation
Japan 2020
NFL
The Big Game
NFL Draft
MLB
Big Race – Daytona
Fishing with Big Sarge
Top Stories
No. 7 Iowa State survives against Northern Iowa, 16-10
Top Stories
Cantlay has 2-shot lead and $15 million payoff in sight
Young throws 4 TDs, No. 1 Alabama routs No. 14 Miami 44-13
Europe rides foursomes rout to early lead at Solheim Cup
Gragson holds off Burton in OT to win Xfinity at Darlington
Keep On Amazing
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Retail Pros
Real Estate Pros
Legal Pros
Business IT & Phone Support Pros
Contests
The CW Arkansas
Community
Share the Road
Yoga Warriors
TV Schedule
Gas Tracker
Your Events
No Text Zone
Terrell Talk
AR Scholarship Lottery
Horoscopes
FOX16 Showcase
Arkansas Farm Talk
Recovery Clinic
RAAD: Rise Above Alcohol & Drugs
Drive On Arkansas
Family Health
Summer Eats and Treats
Job Alert
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Fearless Friday Play of the Night: Week 1
Fearless Friday Play of the Week
by:
Noah Delashaw
Posted:
Sep 3, 2021 / 11:53 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Sep 3, 2021 / 11:53 PM CDT
Fearless Friday Play of the Night: Week 1
Hog Schedule Scorestream
Trending Stories
Baby copperhead season prompts caution from wildlife experts
Video
Arkansas authorities bust gas stations involved in illegal gambling scheme
Video
NLRPD: Restaurant employee shot by customer Friday night
Video
Little Rock police investigating Friday night homicide on Asher Avenue
COVID-19 in Arkansas: ICU, ventilator use down on first day of holiday weekend