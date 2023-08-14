LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The simple abbreviation of P.A. speaks for itself in Arkansas high school football. Pulaski Academy has won eight state titles in the last nine years and is currently a four-time defending champ.

The team’s last two trophy hoists were earned in spite of difficult circumstances. In 2021, the Bruins overcame the loss of long-time head coach Kevin Kelley, with new head coach Anthony Lucas taking over the reins and leading the team to the title. In 2022, PA won it all despite facing tougher competition in their first season since moving up from Class 5A to 6A.

While some things stay the same for this state power, other times change can benefit the Little Rock program.

“You have to adjust your play calling both offensively and defensively to your players,” Lucas told FOX 16 Sports. “Some guys are good at some things and others are not.”

A new coach meant changes to players fully aware of the legacy the team had built.

“I love Coach Kelley, he’s the one who moved me from offensive line to receiver,” senior wide receiver John Mark Charette said. “I love Coach Lucas too. He just came in and took it with grace, took it with pride, and we came and kept on doing what we do.”

Since Kevin Kelley was nationally dubbed “the coach who never punts,” more eyeballs have been on Pulaski Academy than maybe any other Arkansas high school team. But now the Bruins are being flexible in their controversial yet popular philosophy that made the program famous.

The team can point to last year’s 42-35 state final win over Greenwood as proof that they can effectively bend their strategy.

“We punted three times in that game because of the flow of the game,” Lucas said. “I was like ‘Guys, we’re going to punt this time.’ And we didn’t on-side kick it a lot. We kicked it deep.

“There’s a song that says I did it my way and I don’t say that selfishly,” Lucas continues. “We did it our way. Whatever we have to do to get us back to the state championship game and win it again, we’ll do whatever it takes.”