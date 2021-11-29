Robinson and Warren meet for the third time in state semifinals

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — In their last year before moving up to 5A, the Robinson High School Senators have been laying down the law.

“We feel like when we’re playing well and taking care of the football we can beat anybody,” Todd Eskola, Robinson head coach, said.

Averaging over 42 points a game, their only loss comes from week one against Pulaski Academy who will compete for a 5A state title this week.

Now Joe T. Is in the 4A semifinals matched up with the Warren Lumberjacks, whose only loss is to the other 5A title contender, White Hall.

“We expect to be here to be quite honest,” Eskola said. “It’s kind of like looking in the mirror, to be honest with you.”

This, however, is not a normal semifinal game, the Senators are looking for revenge.

“Our kids were cheering for them Friday night when we watched them finish up,” Eskola said. “We wanted to go to Warren. We want to play the best and compete and we’re really excited about the opportunity.”

Going back to the 2016 and 17 seasons, Robinson lost to Warren in the semifinals. Both games ended 35-28, one of them in overtime. The Lumberjacks had some guy named Treylon Burks, who’s apparently the best wide receiver in the SEC right now.

“It’s still about us,” Eskola said. “We scheduled PA, Marion and Maumelle in non-conference. I’ll stack that up against anybody’s non-conference schedule.”

Coach Eskola’s 2021 squad reminds him of the team he had in 2019 when they won their second state title in program history.

“We’re not quite as name friendly, I guess,” Eskola said. “We don’t have some of the household names that some of our teams in the past have had. But, it’s a unique group of kids that really likes to play football together. I’ll take them against anybody.”

In the last 17 years, Warren and Joe T. Have only played twice. The Senators hoping to finally beat the Lumberjacks on Friday.