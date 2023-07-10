WHITE HALL, Ark. – The White Hall Bulldogs football team returned to the practice field Monday for the team’s first practice since the death of head coach Ryan Mallett.

The White Hall School District has named Jason Mitchell as the interim head coach.

Mitchell was the Bulldogs offensive line coach last season. He has been a coach with the district since 2018.

“This is Coach Mallett’s team. I am just here to guide them on their path,” Mitchell said.

In a statement, district officials said they were confident in Mitchell and that he and the coaching staff will “lead our players and district through this challenging time.”

Mallett died on June 27 while on vacation in Florida. Local officials said he drowned off a sandbar on a beach in Destin.

The former Arkansas Razorback quarterback took over the White Hall program in 2022. He started his coaching career at Mountain Home two seasons earlier. Prior to heading to the sidelines, Mallett played for six seasons in the NFL, with stints in New England, Houston and Baltimore.