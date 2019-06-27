Fishing Forecast

DAILY LIMIT
Many lakes, rivers and streams have unique length limits and daily creel limits for certain species. If the body of water you’re looking for does not have a special limit listed in the Where to Fish section of this website, please use the following table for daily creel limits.
|Species
|Limit
|Additional Information
|Limit
|Amount
|Definition
|Alligator Gar
|1/day
|Only one alligator gar greater than 36 inches may be taken per year with an Alligator Gar Tag. Alligator Gar may not be taken from noon, May 1-noon, July 1, statewide. An Alligator Gar Permit is required to take alligator gar less than 36 inches, which is available at regional offices.
|Black Bass
|10/day
|Largemouth, spotted, smallmouth combined.
|Smallmouth Bass
|4/day
|Length limit in Ozark zone is 12 inches long; otherwise, length limit is 10 inches long. See Map of Ozark Zone.
|Rock Bass
|10/day
|Rock bass, Ozark bass and shadow bass, combined
|Bream
|50/day
|Bluegill, redear, longear, warmouth and other sunfishes combined. No daily limit on bream shorter than 4 inches.
|Catfish
|10/day
|Channel catfish, blue catfish and flathead catfish, combined. No daily limit on bullhead catfish.
|Crappie
|30/day
|Black crappie and white crappie, combined.
|Paddlefish
|2/day
|Pickerel
|6/day
|Sauger
|6/day
|Saugeye
|6/day
|Shovelnose Sturgeon
|No limit
|Length limit is 21 inches or longer; harvest restricted between the main levees of the Mississippi River.
|Striped Bass
|6/day
|Hybrid stripers and striped bass combined.
|Trout
|5/day
|Rainbow trout, brown trout, cutthroat trout and brook trout, combined. The limit may include any combination of the following: 5 rainbow trout, two cutthroat trout, two brown trout, two brook trout. Trout may not be released or culled once placed in a livewell, stringer or creel basket, statewide.
|Walleye
|6/day
|White Bass
|25/day
|Yellow Bass
|No limit
|Daily Limit
|The total limit of a certain fish species that may be taken in one day.
|Possession Limit
|Double Daily Limit
|The maximum number of a certain fish species allowed in a person’s possession at any time, whether on their person or stored in another location. Fish that have been processed and are stored at a person’s legal residence do not count toward their possession limit.
|Snagging Limit
|Half Daily Limit
|Spearfishing Limit
|Half Daily Limit