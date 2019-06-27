Fishing Forecast

Alligator Gar 1/day Only one alligator gar greater than 36 inches may be taken per year with an Alligator Gar Tag. Alligator Gar may not be taken from noon, May 1-noon, July 1, statewide. An Alligator Gar Permit is required to take alligator gar less than 36 inches , which is available at regional offices.

Black Bass 10/day Largemouth, spotted, smallmouth combined.

Smallmouth Bass 4/day Length limit in Ozark zone is 12 inches long; otherwise, length limit is 10 inches long. See Map of Ozark Zone.

Rock Bass 10/day Rock bass, Ozark bass and shadow bass, combined

Bream 50/day Bluegill, redear , longear , warmouth and other sunfishes combined. No daily limit on bream shorter than 4 inches .

Catfish 10/day Channel catfish, blue catfish and flathead catfish, combined. No daily limit on bullhead catfish.

Crappie 30/day Black crappie and white crappie, combined.

Paddlefish 2/day

Pickerel 6/day

Sauger 6/day

Saugeye 6/day

Shovelnose Sturgeon No limit Length limit is 21 inches or longer; harvest restricted between the main levees of the Mississippi River.

Striped Bass 6/day Hybrid stripers and striped bass combined.

Trout 5/day Rainbow trout, brown trout, cutthroat trout and brook trout, combined. The limit may include any combination of the following: 5 rainbow trout, two cutthroat trout, two brown trout, two brook trout. Trout may not be released or culled once placed in a livewell , stringer or creel basket, statewide.

Walleye 6/day

White Bass 25/day

Yellow Bass No limit

Daily Limit The total limit of a certain fish species that may be taken in one day.

Possession Limit Double Daily Limit The maximum number of a certain fish species allowed in a person’s possession at any time, whether on their person or stored in another location. Fish that have been processed and are stored at a person’s legal residence do not count toward their possession limit.

Snagging Limit Half Daily Limit