Fishing Forecast

DAILY LIMIT

Many lakes, rivers and streams have unique length limits and daily creel limits for certain species. If the body of water you’re looking for does not have a special limit listed in the Where to Fish section of this website, please use the following table for daily creel limits.

SpeciesLimitAdditional Information
LimitAmountDefinition
Alligator Gar1/dayOnly one alligator gar greater than 36 inches may be taken per year with an Alligator Gar Tag. Alligator Gar may not be taken from noon, May 1-noon, July 1, statewide. An Alligator Gar Permit is required to take alligator gar less than 36 inches, which is available at regional offices.
Black Bass10/dayLargemouth, spotted, smallmouth combined. 
Smallmouth Bass4/dayLength limit in Ozark zone is 12 inches long; otherwise, length limit is 10 inches long. See Map of Ozark Zone.
Rock Bass10/dayRock bass, Ozark bass and shadow bass, combined
Bream50/dayBluegill, redear, longear, warmouth and other sunfishes combined. No daily limit on bream shorter than 4 inches.
Catfish10/dayChannel catfish, blue catfish and flathead catfish, combined. No daily limit on bullhead catfish.
Crappie30/dayBlack crappie and white crappie, combined.
Paddlefish2/day
Pickerel6/day
Sauger6/day
Saugeye6/day
Shovelnose SturgeonNo limitLength limit is 21 inches or longer; harvest restricted between the main levees of the Mississippi River.
Striped Bass6/dayHybrid stripers and striped bass combined.
Trout5/dayRainbow trout, brown trout, cutthroat trout and brook trout, combined. The limit may include any combination of the following: 5 rainbow trout, two cutthroat trout, two brown trout, two brook trout. Trout may not be released or culled once placed in a livewell, stringer or creel basket, statewide.
Walleye6/day
White Bass25/day
Yellow BassNo limit
Daily LimitThe total limit of a certain fish species that may be taken in one day.
Possession LimitDouble Daily LimitThe maximum number of a certain fish species allowed in a person’s possession at any time, whether on their person or stored in another location. Fish that have been processed and are stored at a person’s legal residence do not count toward their possession limit.
Snagging LimitHalf Daily Limit
Spearfishing LimitHalf Daily Limit

IMPORTANT NUMBERS

STOP POACHING HOTLINE

Toll Free: 800-482-9262

#TIP (#847) for AT&T users (charges apply)

24 hours a day, 7 days a week

TEXT A TIP (TIP411)  

Text AGFC and your tip to TIP411 (847411)

Texts are completely anonymous

FAMILY & COMMUNITY

FISHING PROGRAM HOTLINE

Toll Free: 866-540-3474

BOATING EDUCATION CLASSES

Toll Free: 877-493-6424 (office hours only)

WILD LIFE HOTLINE

Toll Free: 800-440-1477

BUY A LICENSE 

Toll Free: 800-364-4263

 

All Information Gathered From Arkansas Game and Fish Commission: