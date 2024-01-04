LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Eight months later, and the community is still recovering from the March 31 tornados that swept through central Arkansas leaving destruction in its path, but one Arkansas staple is ready to reopen its doors.

Seafood restaurant Eat My Catfish in Breckenridge Village is planning to begin serving customers again on Tuesday, as promised in a release in early December.

Following an official 11 a.m. grand reopening at 10301 N. Rodney Parham Road, event organizers said customers can expect to begin placing orders by noon.

Event organizers said the reopening represents the greater resilience of the community, as it marks more reconstruction efforts following the devastating tornado.

The restaurant underwent major renovations in the eight months since the tornado. Restaurant representatives said the entire interior was reconstructed due to damage. In addition, the location had to have exterior work done. New windows and doors were added alongside a new roof, and a new heating and air system frame was installed, organizers said.

Eat My Catfish (Breckenridge) is one of eight Arkansas locations, including Benton, Conway, North Little Rock, Fayetteville, Siloam Springs, Rogers and the newest location Little Rock (Riverdale), which opened soon after the tornado.

To learn more about Eat My Catfish, visit: www.EatMyCatfish.com.