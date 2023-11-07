LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Are you a fan of free food? Or sausage biscuits? Well, hunters in Arkansas will have a chance to enjoy a free sausage biscuit this Wednesday.

All Hardee’s restaurants in the state will give a free sausage biscuit to anyone who shows their valid hunting license during breakfast hours Nov. 8.

Officials with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission said that this is the fifth year that they have partnered with Hardee’s to show appreciation to hunters and hunting season.

“It’s a great way of recognizing hunters’ contributions to Arkansas conservation,” Trey Reid, assistant chief of communications for the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, said. “Having a business show its appreciation for hunters and wildlife conservation in this way points to the importance of hunting to both Arkansas’s outdoor culture and our economy. This is the fifth year we’ve worked with Hardee’s to promote this special day for hunters, and hopefully it will become a tradition as strong as hunting season itself.”

Hunters may also show printed paper copies, a screenshot of the image on your phone or a Commission-issued reloadable license card to receive their free food.

To find Hardee’s locations throughout the state, visit Hardees.com/locations.