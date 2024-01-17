LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – If you are a fan of trying unusual food combinations, a new menu item at Shipley Do-Nuts may spark your interest.

Representatives with Shipley Do-Nuts are introducing a limited-time Poptastic do-nut made with freeze dried Skittles. That’s right, do-nuts and Skittles.

The do-nut will also be topped with strawberry or cherry icing.

Shipley Do-Nuts Research and Development Chef Kaitlyn Venable said the goal was to bring something unique to the menu for the company’s first limited-time do-nut.

“For our first limited-time do-nut in our 88-year history, we wanted to create something truly unique, and the new freeze-dried Skittles definitely fit the bill, adding a tantalizing, tangy crunch to our beloved strawberry and cherry iced do-nuts,” Venable said.

The new do-nut is available at all Shipley Do-Nuts locations until Mar. 31 or until supplies last. The Little Rock locations are listed below: 7710 Cantrell Road

8523 West Markham Street

1307 John Barrow Road

The Poptastic do-nut can be ordered in-store or online at ShipleyDonuts.olo.com for pickup or delivery. To see other nearby locations, visit ShipleyDonuts.com/locations.