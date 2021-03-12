Skip to content
KLRT - FOX16.com
Little Rock
74°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Coronavirus
Video Center
National News
Remarkable Women of Arkansas
Politics
Good Day
Traffic
Victory Over Violence
Crime Tracker
Investigates
Arkansas Crime Watch
Monday Night Mystery
Entertainment
Meet the Team
Newsfeed Now
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
Top Stories
Minneapolis agrees to pay $27M to settle Floyd family lawsuit
Stolen Jesus statue found in pieces after scrapyard refused it
Video
Texas man drove BMW loaner to rob bank, then tried to use stolen cash to buy BMW
With Biden’s $1.9T COVID-19 relief bill signed into law, what’s next?
Storm Team
Closings and Delays
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Forecast
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Alerts
Your Weather Photos
Weather Headlines
Weather Knowledge
Sports
Local Sports
Fearless Friday
Wolves Den Report
Silver Star Nation
NFL
The Big Game
NFL Draft
MLB
Big Race – Daytona
Top Stories
Tuchel says Pulisic ‘in my plans’ despite limited minutes
Top Stories
AP study: Nearly 90% of esports scholarships going to men
Nick Markakis retires after 15 years with Braves, Orioles
AP source: Patriots completing 1-year deal to re-sign Newton
The Latest: MLB’s Orioles to open season at 25% capacity
Keep On Amazing
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Retail Pros
Real Estate Pros
Legal Pros
Business IT & Phone Support Pros
Contests
The CW Arkansas
Community
Yoga Warriors
TV Schedule
Gas Tracker
Your Events
No Text Zone
Terrell Talk
AR Scholarship Lottery
Horoscopes
FOX16 Showcase
Arkansas Farm Talk
Recovery Clinic
RAAD: Rise Above Alcohol & Drugs
Drive On Arkansas
Family Health
Job Alert
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Cabot Emergency Hospital
FOX16 Showcase
Posted:
Mar 12, 2021 / 11:22 AM CST
/
Updated:
Mar 12, 2021 / 11:23 AM CST
Trending Stories
UPDATE: 5 Suspects identified in shooting of Saracen Casino security guard
Video
Federal prosecutors: 33 indicted, 17 arrested Thursday in Operation Central Sweep in White County
Video
School begins process of removing Pulaski County teacher accused of making student dig through a toilet
WATCH: Tesla helps driver escape attempted armed carjacking
Video
With Biden’s $1.9T COVID-19 relief bill signed into law, what’s next?