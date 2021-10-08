Gwatney Automotive Minute: 10-8-21

Weekdays at 10:30 a.m. CST/11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(NEXSTAR) – Brian Laundrie's father helped in the search for his missing son at a 24,000-acre Florida reserve Thursday according to the family's attorney. Authorities continue to search for Brian, who is a person of interest in the death of Gabby Petito.