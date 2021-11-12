Gwatney Automotive Minute: 11-12-21

NEW YORK (StudyFinds.org) — ‘Tis the season to — recycle? Six in 10 Americans waste more during the holiday season than any other time of the year. Now, many people are already making a resolution to produce less holiday garbage this year.

A new survey of 2,000 Americans who celebrate a winter holiday finds respondents estimate they average 43 percent more waste during this festive season. This adds up to about 29 pounds of trash per week — with the biggest holiday offender being wrapping paper (58%), with gift bags (57%) following closely behind. Tissue paper (53%), food waste (53%), and plastic or boxes from presents round out the top five sources of waste during the holidays.