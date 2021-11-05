Gwatney Automotive Minute: 11-5-21

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — America’s employers added more than half a million jobs in October, the most since July and a sign that the recovery from the pandemic recession may be overcoming a virus-induced slowdown.

The report, issued by the Department of Labor on Friday, also showed that the overall unemployment rate fell from 4.8% to 4.6%. That is a comparatively low level, but still well above the pre-pandemic jobless rate of 3.5%. This follows two months of a disappointing rate of hiring.