Skip to content
KLRT - FOX16.com
Little Rock
71°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Coronavirus
Video Center
National News
Remarkable Women of Arkansas
Politics
Good Day
Traffic
Victory Over Violence
Crime Tracker
Investigates
Arkansas Crime Watch
Monday Night Mystery
Entertainment
Meet the Team
Newsfeed Now
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
Top Stories
Arkansas Minority Health Commission accepting sponsorship applications
COVID-19 in Arkansas: State sees week-to-week drop in new cases, Gov. Hutchinson notes increase in vaccine delivery
Monday Night Mystery: Kaniya Weddle
Live
Van Buren Police: Pregnant mother and toddler shot to death; father involved in murder-suicide investigation
Video
Storm Team
Closings and Delays
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Forecast
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Alerts
Your Weather Photos
Weather Headlines
Weather Knowledge
Sports
Local Sports
Fearless Friday
Wolves Den Report
Silver Star Nation
NFL
The Big Game
NFL Draft
MLB
Big Race – Daytona
Top Stories
Andretti navigates personal loss, loneliness of pandemic
Top Stories
Winners and losers in Super League plan for European soccer
California allows fans for US Opens if vaccinated or tested
NFL offseason programs begin with mixed player involvement
Antron Pippen, Scottie Pippen’s oldest son, dies at 33
Keep On Amazing
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Retail Pros
Real Estate Pros
Legal Pros
Business IT & Phone Support Pros
Contests
The CW Arkansas
Community
Yoga Warriors
TV Schedule
Gas Tracker
Your Events
No Text Zone
Terrell Talk
AR Scholarship Lottery
Horoscopes
FOX16 Showcase
Arkansas Farm Talk
Recovery Clinic
RAAD: Rise Above Alcohol & Drugs
Drive On Arkansas
Family Health
Job Alert
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Gwatney Automotive Minute: 4-16-21
FOX16 Showcase
Posted:
Apr 16, 2021 / 08:15 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Apr 19, 2021 / 03:09 PM CDT
Trending Stories
Family of missing Little Rock woman hopes for safe return
Video
Scottie Pippen’s son, Antron, dies at 33
Austin shooting suspect arrested, wanted for killing 3 people
Video
Middle school choir donates money to L.O.V.E, Victory Over Violence Campaign
Video
Interactive Radar