Skip to content
KLRT - FOX16.com
Little Rock
70°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Coronavirus
Video Center
National News
Remarkable Women of Arkansas
Politics
Good Day
Traffic
Victory Over Violence
Crime Tracker
Investigates
Arkansas Crime Watch
Monday Night Mystery
Entertainment
Meet the Team
Newsfeed Now
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
Top Stories
Mississippi River opened near Memphis under damaged bridge
Live
Newsfeed Now: CDC no longer recommends fully vaccinated wear masks; Woman wakes to blood dripping from apartment ceiling
Live
Suspect in Louisiana allegedly drives by school bus, almost hits child, gets arrested again within days
Mother-son pair to cross same graduation stage at North Dakota university
Storm Team
Closings and Delays
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Forecast
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Alerts
Your Weather Photos
Weather Headlines
Weather Knowledge
Sports
Local Sports
Fearless Friday
Wolves Den Report
Silver Star Nation
NFL
The Big Game
NFL Draft
MLB
Big Race – Daytona
Top Stories
Nadal ends losing streak against Zverev with win in Rome
Top Stories
The Latest: Virus sidelines Haley for 2 races in Dover
Back-up to star man: Iheanacho’s stunning rise at Leicester
Petition with 350,000 signatures wants Tokyo Games canceled
LEADING OFF: Yanks’ outbreak, Miley chases Vander Meer
Keep On Amazing
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Retail Pros
Real Estate Pros
Legal Pros
Business IT & Phone Support Pros
Contests
The CW Arkansas
Community
Yoga Warriors
TV Schedule
Gas Tracker
Your Events
No Text Zone
Terrell Talk
AR Scholarship Lottery
Horoscopes
FOX16 Showcase
Arkansas Farm Talk
Recovery Clinic
RAAD: Rise Above Alcohol & Drugs
Drive On Arkansas
Family Health
Job Alert
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Gwatney Automotive Minute: 5-14-21
FOX16 Showcase
Posted:
May 14, 2021 / 08:45 AM CDT
/
Updated:
May 14, 2021 / 08:45 AM CDT
Trending Stories
‘In Da Club’: 50 Cent visits Little Rock liquor store, nightclub
Video
WATCH: LRPD release video of weekend officer-involved shooting
Video
One dead after pedestrian hit by train in Little Rock
Police respond to shooting near Little Rock strip mall
Victims of childhood sex abuse feel hopeful after state law changes civil statute of limitations
Video